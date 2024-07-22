Vehicle hits power pole in Paso Robles, causes outage
July 22, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle struck a power pole in Paso Robles Monday morning, resulting in an outage for hundreds of local residents.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the vehicle hit a power pole by the intersection of Creston and Stagecoach roads. Power lines fell down on the roadway, according to Cal Fire.
As of mid-morning, 601 customers in Paso Robles were without power. Power is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.
CHP officers are investigating the crash.
