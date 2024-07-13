Wanted man caught with suspected methamphetamine in SLO
July 13, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police overnight caught a wanted man they suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.
At about midnight, either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, an officer on patrol tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Broad and Church streets. The driver, later identified as Gary Torik, delayed in pulling over, and the officer saw him reaching under his seat, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The officer conducted a records check and determined Torik was on probation. The officer searched Torik’s car and found a pipe and a bag of suspected methamphetamine, weighing 14.2 grams.
Police arrested Torik for drug and paraphernalia possession, a probation violation and having two warrants. Torik is currently being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail amount set, according to the county sheriff’s office website.
