San Luis Obispo city manager sheds interim tag

July 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Interim City Manager Whitney McDonald will fill the permanent role of San Luis Obispo’s top executive, the city of SLO announced.

The city of San Luis Obispo conducted a nationwide search for a replacement for former city manager Derek Johnson, who left SLO in April to become the chief executive of Marin County. An ad hoc city council committee consisting of Mayor Erica Stewart and Councilwoman Michelle Shoresman oversaw the search for a city manager.

Prior to joining the city of SLO, McDonald served as the community development director and later the city manager for Arroyo Grande.

McDonald served for several months as SLO’s assistant city manager. Then, following Johnson’s departure, she became interim city manager.

As SLO’s assistant city manager, McDonald oversaw the city’s Community Services Group, which includes the departments of public works, utilities, community development and parks and recreation. As city manager, McDonald will oversee a staff of more than 480 employees and a total budget of about $225 million.

McDonald holds a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA and a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCSB.

“I am truly honored to serve in this role as San Luis Obispo’s city manager and look forward to deepening partnerships with community members, businesses, and regional partners,” McDonald said in a statement. “We have a lot to do together, and I am eager to continue working with the community, the city council and city staff to accomplish our strategic goals.”

Mayor Stewart released a statement saying McDonald distinguished herself from an impressive pool of candidates.

“During our very thorough recruitment process, it became clear that Whitney is the right person to lead and elevate our organization into the future,” Stewart said. “She brings an impressive breadth of experience serving public sector agencies for the past 17 years and has a depth of knowledge in housing, land use, development and environmental issues. Her local expertise and action-oriented, problem-solving style will help us address the most important challenges facing our city, as well as implement our ambitious major city goals.”

