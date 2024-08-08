Arroyo Grande motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Avila Beach

August 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 58-year-old Arroyo Grande man was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday in Avila Beach, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Avila Beach Drive when he crashed into a truck making a turn from First Street onto Avila Beach Drive. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Officers are not releasing the name of the Arroyo Grande motorcyclist pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man from Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...