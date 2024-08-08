Front Page  »  

SLO police issue 34 citations during traffic safety operation

August 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police cited a combined total of 34 drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a traffic safety operation last week.

Officers conducted the traffic safety operation citywide from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.  on both Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. During the operation, officers contacted more than 45 people, according to police.

Police issued citations for unsafe speed, cell phone violation, stop sign violation, disobeying a traffic sign, vehicle lacking lighting equipment, bicyclist failure to use a bike lane, and for no insurance. 

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers/bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

Funding for the operation came from a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was administered by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

 


Sounds like a money grab to me. Like everybody not broke enough already in this economy.


Are any of the nearly hundreds of people walking around with stolen shopping carts getting any sort of citation in SLO? I couldn’t believe last time I went through town and there was a person with a shopping cart almost every other block..Those things are not cheap and are clearly stolen and make the town look terrible. I guess they don’t care about that clear theft, and go after the people with money.


