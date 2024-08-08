SLO police issue 34 citations during traffic safety operation

August 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police cited a combined total of 34 drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a traffic safety operation last week.

Officers conducted the traffic safety operation citywide from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. During the operation, officers contacted more than 45 people, according to police.

Police issued citations for unsafe speed, cell phone violation, stop sign violation, disobeying a traffic sign, vehicle lacking lighting equipment, bicyclist failure to use a bike lane, and for no insurance.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers/bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

Funding for the operation came from a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was administered by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

