Grover Beach delays raising city manager’s salary
August 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Amid allegations a plan to increase City Manager Matthew Bronson’s salary by 10% over nearly two years violates the Brown Act, the Grover Beach City Council voted on Wednesday to discuss his proposed raises at a future meeting.
The Grover Beach City Council voted unanimously during the special meeting on Wednesday to provide police officers a 10% increase in pay over nearly two years. The raises come after months of negotiations between city management and the police officer’s union.
Speakers during Wednesday’s meeting argued a plan to increase Bronson’s salary at the special meeting was not legal. Even though city officials said they did not agree, they delayed approving his raises.
“Notwithstanding any other law, a legislative body shall not call a special meeting regarding the salaries, salary schedules, or compensation paid in the form of fringe benefits, of a local agency executive, as defined in subdivision (d) of Section 3511.1,” according to the Brow Act. “However, this subdivision does not apply to a local agency calling a special meeting to discuss the local agency’s budget.”
Over eight years, Grover Beach’s city managers’ salary and benefit packages have increased 88%.
In 2014, the city paid former City Manager Bob Perrault $172,521 in total pay and benefits, according to Transparent California. In 2022, the city paid City Manager Matthew Bronson $325,117 in total pay and benefits, an 88% increase.
