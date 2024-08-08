Front Page  »  

Grover Beach delays raising city manager’s salary

August 8, 2024

Grover Beach City Council

By KAREN VELIE

Amid allegations a plan to increase City Manager Matthew Bronson’s salary by 10% over nearly two years violates the Brown Act, the Grover Beach City Council voted on Wednesday to discuss his proposed raises at a future meeting.

The Grover Beach City Council voted unanimously during the special meeting on Wednesday to provide police officers a 10% increase in pay over nearly two years. The raises come after months of negotiations between city management and the police officer’s union.

Speakers during Wednesday’s meeting argued a plan to increase Bronson’s salary at the special meeting was not legal. Even though city officials said they did not agree, they delayed approving his raises.

“Notwithstanding any other law, a legislative body shall not call a special meeting regarding the salaries, salary schedules, or compensation paid in the form of fringe benefits, of a local agency executive, as defined in subdivision (d) of Section 3511.1,” according to the Brow Act. “However, this subdivision does not apply to a local agency calling a special meeting to discuss the local agency’s budget.”

Over eight years, Grover Beach’s city managers’ salary and benefit packages have increased 88%.

In 2014, the city paid former City Manager Bob Perrault $172,521 in total pay and benefits, according to Transparent California. In 2022, the city paid City Manager Matthew Bronson $325,117 in total pay and benefits, an 88% increase.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

It would be a real service if Bronson would explain to the good people of Grover Beach why he makes $100K more per year than the Governor of California.


3

Let them go elsewhere, especially Bronson. They tried to shove Central Coast Blue on Grover. F ’em! No raises. None. Only for cops.


13

Replace delays with denies and you might earn some respect in the community you are supposed to represent.

It’s an old government shell game for managers to ride the coat tails of any group getting a pay raise, greedy bastards.


18

Like a magician, pay attention to this hand while my other hand sets up the trick, the city mangers, city clerk and other administrators raises are still in play, just delayed a bit because the pesky residents think they saw how the trick is done. The council just has to come up with a better trick to get the raises passed.


14
﻿