Atascadero police seeking help finding owner of silver van

August 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding the owner of a silver van. Officers would like to speak with the owner of the van.

Investigators describe the silver Ford van as having distinctive red writing on the windows and numerous stickers on the back. The van may have moderate damage to the driver’s side front corner panel.

Officers are asking anyone who spots a vehicle matching this description to call (805) 461-5051 and reference case number 24-1311.

“Your assistance in helping us gather more details is greatly appreciated,” the department posted on social media. “Thank you for your continued support in keeping our community safe!”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...