Santa Maria road rage suspect stands off with police for hours

August 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Santa Maria road rage suspect rammed an armored vehicle and engaged in a standoff with SWAT officers and other law enforcement personnel for more than five hours on Saturday.

Prior to the standoff, a witness reported a road rage incident. As CHP officers were investigating the incident, Santa Maria police came out to the scene to assist.

Officers encountered the suspect in the 200 block of E. Orchard Street in Santa Maria. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Emilio Borrayo Chavez, refused to comply with orders. Chavez used his vehicle in a threatening manner, driving toward officers and innocent bystanders, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The CHP requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

As numerous officers attempted to get Chavez to surrender, the Santa Maria man armed himself with a metal object. Chavez began bashing in the windows of an occupied CHP vehicle, which caused $2,000 in damage.

Authorities used the Santa Maria Police Department’s Armored Rescue Vehicle (ARV) to immobilize Chavez’s vehicle in order to prevent the suspect from ramming and driving at patrol cars.

Officers tried to speak with Chavez in order to deescalate the situation. But, he remained non-responsive and combative.

The Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) responded and attempted to negotiate with Chavez. The suspect remained unresponsive, and he repeatedly rammed his car into the ARV. The Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team then came out to the scene.

Eventually, Chavez emerged from his vehicle and threatened officers with a long metal blunt object that he was holding in his hand.

Officers fired sponge rounds, striking Chavez. Yet, the Santa Maria man continued to advance on officers in a threatening manner, prompting police to use a K-9.

Chavez fought the K-9, which allowed officers to approach and apprehend him. No officer suffered injuries. Chavez emerged from the incident with minor injuries.

Police arrested Chavez on charges of felony vandalism, resisting officers with violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The standoff temporarily displaced multiple residents from their homes. The Santa Maria Police Department says it remains committed to public safety and utilizing sound tactics and tools to resolve critical incidents while making safety the utmost priority for all involved.



