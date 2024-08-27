San Luis Obispo developer Tom Copeland dead at 80

August 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Tom Copeland, best known for his developments in San Luis Obispo, has died. He was 80 years old.

Copeland passed away on Thursday.

A graduate of San Luis Obispo High School, he went away to attend Coalinga College and San Jose State before returning to the Central Coast to work in the family business. Along with his brother Jim Copeland, Tom Copeland transformed the family’s small shoe store into Copeland Sports, a sporting goods chain spanning over 50 locations in four different states.

The two brothers also built San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Center, Chinatown, and Court Street.

