San Luis Obispo developer Tom Copeland dead at 80
August 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Tom Copeland, best known for his developments in San Luis Obispo, has died. He was 80 years old.
Copeland passed away on Thursday.
A graduate of San Luis Obispo High School, he went away to attend Coalinga College and San Jose State before returning to the Central Coast to work in the family business. Along with his brother Jim Copeland, Tom Copeland transformed the family’s small shoe store into Copeland Sports, a sporting goods chain spanning over 50 locations in four different states.
The two brothers also built San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Center, Chinatown, and Court Street.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines