Big-rig overturns just south of Paso Robles, causing Highway 101 closure

August 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A big-rig truck crashed on an overpass just south of Paso Robles early Friday morning, resulting in an hours-long partial closure of Highway 101 near the Spring Street offramp.

The big-rig crashed and overturned at about 3 a.m. The crash sparked a fire that spread to nearby vegetation. Likewise, diesel spilled, requiring a hazmat response.

Following the crash, authorities closed the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. Drivers were detoured off Highway 101 at Spring Street, according to Caltrans.

Crews worked successfully to stabilize the semi-trailer, lift it back onto the Highway 101 overpass and get it standing upright. Caltrans said its maintenance personnel performed guardrail repairs prior to the reopening of the closed stretch of highway.

As of about 5 p.m., all lanes of Highway 101 in the area were reopened.

