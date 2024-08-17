Driver crashes in rural Nipomo shortly after ticketed for speeding
August 17, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A driver crashed in rural Nipomo shortly after receiving a speeding ticket for driving 85 mph down the Cuesta Grade on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.
Shorty after 7 a.m., the driver was headed southbound on Highway 101 near the Laetitia Winery when their vehicle veered of the roadway, down an embankment and crashed into a boulder. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital because of complaints of pain.
CHP officers warns the public not to speed.
