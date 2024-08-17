Unemployment rate continues growing in San Luis Obispo County

August 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Unemployment numbers in San Luis Obispo County continued climbing in July, with the number of unemployed workers jumping 7.4% from 5,400 in June 2024 to 5,800 in July 2024, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

While unemployment numbers climb the size of the county workforce is falling, from 137,500 in July 2023 to 136,600 in June 2024. The county unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in June 2024 to 4.2% in July 2024.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked seventh out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 4.5% and the state’s 5.8% rate.

In California, San Mateo at 3.8% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 18.7%.

