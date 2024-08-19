More than 1,800 PG&E customers without power in Morro Bay

August 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,800 PG&E customers lost power in Morro Bay on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., 1,866 PG&E customers west of Highway 101 on the south portion of the city lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 12:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

