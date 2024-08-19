More than 1,800 PG&E customers without power in Morro Bay
August 18, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,800 PG&E customers lost power in Morro Bay on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m., 1,866 PG&E customers west of Highway 101 on the south portion of the city lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 12:45 a.m.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines