Car fire north of San Luis Obispo on Highway 101 jams morning traffic

August 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An early morning car fire on the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo jammed Highway 101 traffic in both directions on Thursday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a grey Dodge Journey on fire on northbound Highway 101. Winds were blowing the flames towards the center divide.

The fire spread from the vehicle to vegetation on the northbound side of the highway, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The fire destroyed the vehicle.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...