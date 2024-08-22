Two-car crash in San Luis Obispo shears fire hydrant
August 22, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles collided in San Luis Obispo Wednesday night, resulting in the shearing of a fire hydrant and water flooding Higuera Street.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a black pickup truck collided with a white sedan. A fire hydrant by the intersection of Higuera and Marsh streets suffered “major injuries,” the San Luis Obispo Police Department stated in a social media post.
Neither drivers, nor passengers involved in the collision suffered any injuries.
San Luis Obispo utilities personnel came out to the scene and quickly shut the water off. SLO firefighters also provided assistance.
Police say DUI is not suspected as a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision is unclear.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines