Two-car crash in San Luis Obispo shears fire hydrant

August 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles collided in San Luis Obispo Wednesday night, resulting in the shearing of a fire hydrant and water flooding Higuera Street.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a black pickup truck collided with a white sedan. A fire hydrant by the intersection of Higuera and Marsh streets suffered “major injuries,” the San Luis Obispo Police Department stated in a social media post.

Neither drivers, nor passengers involved in the collision suffered any injuries.

San Luis Obispo utilities personnel came out to the scene and quickly shut the water off. SLO firefighters also provided assistance.

Police say DUI is not suspected as a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision is unclear.

