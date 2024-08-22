Campaign sign defaced with anti-American flag rhetoric

August 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A vandal taped an American flag scrawled with hateful rhetoric on a Paso Robles school board member’s campaign sign earlier this week, prompting city staff to quickly remove the sign.

Over the face of candidate Lauren McCoy, the vandal taped an American flag with a satanic symbol and “One nation under Satan. The vandal also included an anarchist symbol along with, “I pledge defiance.”

Over the past decade, there has been a push to demonize the American flag. Hundreds of protestors have burned American flags at anti-Israel and black lives matter demonstrations.

In response to comments on social media regarding the district’s flag policy and several teacher’s vocal opposition to the American flag, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus sent an email to trustees noting the district’s flag policy does not appear to be legal.

“Teacher’s First Amendment rights are limited during the school day when they are serving on behalf of the district,” Loftus said in her email. “Classroom displays must be neutral and directly related to the board adopted curriculum, and/or state approved standards. Teachers do not in their capacity as educators have the right to promote their personal agenda, be it political or religious or otherwise.”

On Tuesday evening, three school board trustees, including McCoy, asked that the flag policy be brought back to the board. Trustee Jim Cogan then argued against making any changes to the policy during a contentious end to the meeting.

Shortly afterwards, McCoy’s sign was vandalized. McCoy wonders if she was targeted because she does not conform to her critics’ views of what a black person should believe.

“This is not about race, it is about doing what’s right,” McCoy said. “I am the right woman for the job.”

