Central Coast Michelin star restaurant winners for 2024

August 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The coveted Michelin stars for California restaurants were awarded Monday, with six Central Coast restaurants receiving honors.

Before this year’s ceremony, the Central Coast did not have a single two-Michelin-starred restaurant, but that has changed. During the 2024 ceremony, Aubergine in Carmel-by-the-Sea was awarded two stars while five other Central Coast restaurants received one star.

Central Coast restaurants on the Michelin Guide list:

Aubergine in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Aubergine is located at L’Auberge Carmel, a Relais & Châteaux in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea. Chef Cogley’s cuisine showcases the finest ingredients with a razor-sharp balance of deference and innovation. The menu served five nights per week highlights the best ingredients of the season, enhanced by skillful technique and an eye toward varied textures and flavors.

The daily changing eight course Tasting Menu is an of-the-moment celebration of seasonality and creativity. For a supplement, course-by-course wine pairings are available to enhance your experience.

Chez Noir in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Rooted in coastal California cuisine, Chez Noir is the passion project of husband-and-wife team Chef Jonny Black and Monique Black. Tucked away in the village streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea, guests will discover a modern, seafood-centric menu showcasing pristine ingredients sourced from throughout the Monterey Peninsula.

Six Test Kitchen in Paso Robles

Six Test Kitchen is a dining experience located in Tin City in southern Paso Robles. While seating only 12 guests Wednesday through Saturday, Chef Ricky Odbert offers multiple course tasting meals inspired by seasons on the Central Coast.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN in Paso Robles

With dishes created from the freshest ingredients grown on Justin’s 26-acre farmstead, their farm-to-table food will satisfy any appetite. Justin offers a seasonal multi-course dinner tasting menu to go with their award-winning wine list.

Caruso’s in Montecito

Caruso’s is located in Marimar Beach Resort and includes tranquil indoor and terrace dining with panoramic ocean views. Caruso’s introduces a taste of Southern Italy to coastal Montecito, where you can dine al fresco or cozied up to the warm bar on a crisp evening.

Bell’s in Los Alamos

Bell’s is a family-run, French-inspired bistro from Food & Wine “Best New Chef” Daisy Ryan. Housed in the former Bell Street Farms space, their team serves up classic bistro fare with an eclectic, award-winning wine list highlighting some of our favorite local and European producers.

