SLO man drives pickup off Highway 101, down ravine in Atascadero

August 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo man drove his pickup truck off of Highway 101 in Atascadero on Monday, resulting in the vehicle rolling down a ravine.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Jeffery Sunderland, 46, was driving his 2003 GMC Sierra southbound on Highway 101 just north of Del Rio Road. Sunderland was traveling at about 65 mph when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his truck, which veered onto the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.

The pickup then rolled over and went down a ravine. Yet, Sunderland did not suffer any injuries, officials said.

Following the crash, the San Luis Obispo man merely complained of pain. Impairment did not factor into the collision.

