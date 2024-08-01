CHP identifies Paso Robles couple killed in crash
August 1, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
CHP officers identified the Paso Robles couple killed in a crash on Highway 46 last month as 83-year-old Helmut Stich and 72-year-old Karen Stich.
Shortly after midnight, Helmut Stich was driving a 2020 Hyundai westbound on Highway 46 about four miles east of Highway 41 behind a tractor trailer. Helmut Stich tried to pass the tractor trailer and drove into opposing traffic, according to the CHP.
A Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling eastbound crashed head-on into the Hyundai. Helmut and Karen Stich died at the scene.
Grant McKenezie of San Diego, the driver of the F-350, suffered major injuries.
