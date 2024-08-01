Arroyo Grande police arrest South County residents for narcotics sales

August 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Arroyo Grande Police officers arrested an Oceano man and a Nipomo woman on Wednesday for selling narcotics.

Shortly before 1 p.m., dispatchers sent Arroyo Grande officers to the 1300 block of Ash Street over a disturbance. The 911 caller had reported that a male was chasing a female, who was screaming for help, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The female had said that the male was possibly headed to Burger King. Both the male and female left the area before officers arrived.

Police came to the Burger King parking lot and spotted a female entering the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The female matched the 911 caller’s description.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police contacted 26-year-old Janae Rodriguez of Nipomo and 30-year-old Kameron Merrilhooper of Oceano.

Merrilhooper was on post-release community supervision, and Rodriguez was on own recognizance release.

Officers searched them in line with their respective search terms. Investigators located a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and paraphernalia, including evidence of narcotics sales. Additionally, Merrilhooper was in possession of a knife in violation of his release terms.

Police arrested both suspects.

Because of the officers’ prior knowledge of Merrilhooper’s involvement in narcotics sales, as well as the items seized, police authored a search warrant request for Merrilhooper’s home. A San Luis Obispo County judge granted the search warrant.

Investigators searched Merrilhooper’s residence and found a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities booked Merrilhooper and Rodriguez in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merrilhooper remains in custody with no bail amount set, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website. Rodriguez remains in custody with her bail set at $50,000.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the case contact Officer Brandon Earnest with the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5110.

