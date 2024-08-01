Man flees deputies, engages in standoff at Montana de Oro

August 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 63-year-old man on Wednesday fled San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies through Los Osos and into Montana de Oro State Park, where he engaged in a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement prior to being arrested.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., a witness reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos. The witness described the vehicle as the front portion, or cab, of a military-style tractor-trailer, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and located the vehicle. The driver then fled to Montana de Oro State Park, broke through a gate and ended up in the Sandspit Beach area.

With assistance from Harbor Patrol and Coast Guard personnel, as well as state parks rangers, deputies established a perimeter around the truck. Deputies tried to contact the suspect, later identified as Patrick Kevin Van Ess, but he refused commands to exit the truck.

The sheriff’s special enforcement detail arrived at the scene. After Van Ess again refused to leave the truck, detail members sprayed tear gas inside the vehicle.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Van Ess exited the truck, and authorities took him into custody.

Deputies booked Van Ess in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of obstructing or resisting a public officer, fleeing a peace officer while reckless driving with disregard, no evidence of current vehicle registration, vandalism, driving without a license, obstructing or resisting an executive officer and burglary. His bail is set at $80,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

