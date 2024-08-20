Fire near SLO High School prompts evacuations, power outage

August 20, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burnt vegetation on a hill near San Luis Obispo High School Tuesday morning, resulting in evacuations, as well as a power outage extending from within the city of SLO to along the Cuesta Grade and near Santa Margarita.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning near the 1700 block of Bishop Street. Numerous residents in the area evacuated their homes, and about 3,600 PG&E customers lost power.

As of about 8 a.m., the blaze had burned 50 acres and its forward progress had been stopped, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Residents were cleared to return to their homes.

Fire crews are working on the hillside to mop up the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...