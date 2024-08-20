Vehicle hits power pole near SLO High, causes outage
August 19, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle crashed into a power pole near San Luis Obispo High School on Monday afternoon, resulting in an electricity outage.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on San Luis Drive. No one suffered injuries in the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
PG&E crews are working to restore power.
Officials have closed San Luis Drive at Johnson Avenue. SLOPD is instructing drivers to access SLO High and the neighborhood along San Luis Drive via California Boulevard.
