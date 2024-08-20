Sea Lions take over beach in Monterey

August 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

City of Monterey officials announced last week a local beach is temporarily off limits to humans after a large number of sea lions took over the beach.

Sea lions recently spread out along the popular San Carlos Beach, located near Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Wharf. City staff will inform the public when the beach reopens.

Sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Anyone caught harassing, feeding, are harming the marine mammals could face a hefty fine or even jail time.

“We want residents and visitors to be safe while visiting the coastline, and remind you to enjoy and watch the sea lions from a distance of at least 50 yards,” according to city staff. “Please remember, we humans are sharing this space with other species.”

