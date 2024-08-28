Firefighters extinguished fire near Trader Joe’s in Templeton

August 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters extinguished a fire next to Trader Joe’s on Tuesday afternoon, stopping the blaze before it spread to several homes, according to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning along Vineyard Drive in the dirt parking area. It quickly spread towards homes to the south.

Multiple agencies, including Templeton Fire, Cal Fire and Atascadero Fire, stopped the fire short of the houses. The fire scorched 2.5 acres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

