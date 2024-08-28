Election drama in Paso Robles

August 27, 2024

OPINION by RON CUFF

Let’s be honest, voting is great and all, but it’s kind of like the warm-up act before the main event. If we really want to turn Paso Robles into a shining star of effective governance, we need more than just showing up at the polls—we need a full-blown, razzle-dazzle civic engagement spectacle.

Paso Robles City Council: A casting call for change

We should be encouraging a diverse cast of characters (aka candidates) to step into the public spotlight. Not just the usual suspects, but some fresh faces with fresh ideas.

Electing Michael Rivera in district three would be an excellent start.

Who knows, maybe the next new council member will be that neighbor who always has a creative solution for fixing potholes with a unique combination of asphalt and determination. Because, let’s face it, our roads are starting to resemble the dusty trails last seen during the Jesse James era.

It’s time to get serious—or at least more serious than cussing and dodging potholes like we’re in an action movie.

Transparency: The ultimate reality TV show

Why not turn Paso Robles City Council meetings into a live-streamed, must-watch event?

Think of it as reality TV, but with fewer emotional outbursts (hopefully) and more carefully considered decisions that actually improve our lives. Picture it: residents sitting on their couches, popcorn in hand, watching as council members navigate the turbulent waters of city governance.

And if they slip up, well, at least there’s something to discuss at the next neighborhood barbecue.

Let’s audit… everything!

While we’re at it, how about financial transparency? A widely publicized annual third-party audit should be as standard as our city’s obsession with grant applications. If the numbers don’t add up, we’ll be the first to know, and maybe we’ll finally get some answers as to why we can’t make ends meet… without another tax increase or bond measure.

City Council meetings: Keep the drama, ditch the fluff

Speaking of meetings, let’s make sure they focus on the big stuff—like fixing the roads, updating our water and sewer infrastructure, and solving homelessness.

Leave the long proclamations, the staff commendations and retirement ceremonies for another time. I mean, we all love our city employees, but maybe we could save the heartfelt accolades for a Friday afternoon gathering instead of using valuable time in the council chambers?

Aligning interests: Less drama, more results

Lastly, let’s make sure that when the City Council and city staff get together, they’re all working off the same script. We’ve seen a few too many episodes where their interests seemed more out of sync than a poorly dubbed foreign film. Here’s the plot twist…Why are we spending millions on things like tourism, when Paso Robles has already become the go-to spot for tourists from around the world? Are outside interests donating to incumbent City Council member campaigns?

In conclusion: The sequel to a better city

So, to sum it up: more engagement, more transparency, better use of public time, local control, and a City Council that’s as in sync as a well-rehearsed dance routine. If we get this right, maybe we’ll not only fix our roads but also enjoy the sweet satisfaction of knowing our city is running as smoothly as a well-oiled machine.

Ron Cuff is a retired U.S. Navy commander, a local resident, and a lover of smooth roads, local control, and a camp free Salinas Riverbed.

