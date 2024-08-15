Foundation awards grants to 20 Central Coast restaurants

August 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

While a large number of restaurants have closed during the past several years, 16 Central Coast restaurant owners were recently awarded grants to help fund their businesses. The California Restaurant Foundation awarded $5,000 grants to eight independently owned restaurants in San Luis Obispo County, five in Santa Barbara County, and seven in Ventura County.

SLO County award winners include the A-Town Diner in Atascadero, Basil Restaurant in Paso Robles, The Porch in Santa Margarita, and 1865 Craft House in San Luis Obispo. Winners in Santa Barbara County include Clean Slate Wine Bar in Solvang, Brass Bear Brewing and Bistro and Santa Barbara.

The grants were funded by donations from PG&E, SoCalGas and San Diego Gas and Electric.

The foundation, a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California restaurants and their workforce, awarded 278 restaurants with $5,000 grants during 2024.

Designed to invest in the long-term health of California’s independent restaurants, the $5,000 grants can be used for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses and employee training. Since the resilience fund’s inception in 2021, the fund has provided financial assistance to more than 1,600 independent restaurants across California.

