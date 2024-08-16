San Luis Obispo police arrest alleged copper downspouts thief

August 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers this week arrested a local man who allegedly stole about $20,000 of copper downspouts from the Irish Hills Shopping Center last month.

On July 10, at about 11:30 p.m., a suspect cut and removed copper downspouts from 10 businesses at the shopping center. Police learned of the theft on July 15 and, shortly afterwards, began circulating surveillance images of the suspect.

Several weeks later, Arroyo Grande police contacted David Ruble, 50, and found him to be in possession of six of the downspouts. SLO detectives conducted further investigation and determined, since July, Ruble had sold more than 1,000 pounds of copper downspouts and insulated copper wiring to a metal scarp yard in Santa Barbara County.

Additionally, two individuals who saw a SLO police social media post recognized the suspect as Ruble.

Officers arrested Ruble on Tuesday for grand theft. Authorities booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $50,000.

Due to the volume of the copper Ruble has sold in recent months, investigators believe there are additional victims in the case. The police department asks that anyone who may have been the victim of theft of copper downspouts or insulated copper wiring contact Detective Hayden Warner at (805) 594-8042.

