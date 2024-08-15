Judge denies request to withdraw plea deal in Pismo Beach assault case

August 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Wednesday denied San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow’s request to withdraw a plea deal for a violent assault of a Pismo Beach police officer because the prior prosecutor assigned to the case violated the victim’s rights. Dow is considering filing an appeal.

“I believe that the court is wrong, but I respect her decision,” Dow said. “I am considering our options now for what the next step will be. But, it is a sad day in California when a trial court judge says that the Constitutional right of a victim to be heard in court at the time of plea cannot be enforced. A Constitutional right that cannot be enforced is no right at all.

On the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, Shawn DeLaittre allegedly burglarized the SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel in Pismo Beach. After officer Erin Logoluso attempted to detain the suspect, DeLaittre strangled and beat her leaving the officer permanently disabled.

Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos recommended a year in jail as part of the plea agreement. Logoluso objected to the sentencing noting that her victim’s rights had been violated and that Antos had not properly detailed DeLaittre’s criminal.

“Julie Antos has historically done these plea deals that manipulate her conviction ratings,” Logoluso said. “The fact that she missed a pending felony case for kidnapping and assault with serious bodily injury proves negligence and incompetence. I an an advocate for justice and victim’s of violent crimes.”

During a sentencing hearing last month, Dow asked the court to pause the sentencing because Logoluso’s victim’s rights had been violated and to allow the introduction of evidence of previous assaults. Dow then removed Antos from the case. The judge agreed to set a new hearing for Aug. 14.

On Wednesday, Judge Crystal Seiler denied Dow’s motion to withdraw the plea deal and sentenced DeLaittre to one year in county jail and two years of probation. The verdict brought Logoluso to tears.

Judge Seiler than warned DeLaittre that this would be his only jail sentence because he now has a strike, and that his next conviction would result in a prison sentence. Seiler also informed DeLaittre his restitution to Logoluso would be hefty because he had forever changed her life.

When DeLaittre violently assaulted Logoluso he was on probation. A court had previously convicted him for strangling his girlfriend and he was also facing felony charges for kidnapping and battery resulting in great bodily harm.

