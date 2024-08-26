Get to know the candidates for Paso Robles and Atascadero city councils

August 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

In the races for seats on the Paso Robles and Atascadero city councils, there are more newcomers than incumbents vying to serve the public.

An historical first, Paso Robles is having its first election based on districts. There are two contested seats: one in District 1 and one in District 3.

It is likely to be a contentions race with a majority of citizens upset with the two incumbents over their votes to support paid parking in the downtown core. While business owners told the council their sales were down, both council members Sharon Roden and Steve Gregory insisted sales were better with paid parking, parroting City Manager Ty Lewis.

The city’s top funding source is sales tax, which is up dramatically since citizens fought to have the paid parking in the downtown core abolished.

Paso Robles primary revenue sources for the general fund according to the adopted fiscal year 2024-2025 budget:

Sales and use tax revenue at $20,350,713 – 32% of general fund revenue

Property tax at $14,292,713 – 26% of general fund revenue

Transient occupancy tax at $10,522,000 – 19% of general fund revenue

The city was more than $40 million in the red going into the latest budget review, which resulted in mutiple cuts and delayed infrastructure repair plans. Even so, both Roden and Gregory voted against seeking reimbursement from the city attorney and consultants for the cost of the failed paid parking program.

During another contentious issue, both Roden and Gregory voted to take the fixed base operator contract from ACI Jet, a locally owned business that came forward when the city needed help, and provide the contract to Loyd’s Aviation, a company headquartered in Bakersfield.

District 1 candidates

Sharon Roden was appointed by the city council in Oct. 2023 to replace then Councilman John Hamon. Hamon replaced longtime Mayor Steve Martin, who passed in Aug. 2023.

Roden is a fifth generation San Luis Obispo County resident. As a businesswoman, she is involved with Roden Farms, which grows pistachios and raises cattle. She is also involved in the real estate industry, operating both long-term and short-term rentals.

“As your voice in city government, I have hit the ground running, focusing on key issues related to public safety, infrastructure, and homelessness, Roden says on her campaign website.

Linda George is a citizen advocate who regularly attends city council meetings. She was a vocal opponent of the downtown paid parking program and of selecting an out of town company to replace ACI Jet.

He primary priorities are transparency in government, fixing roads, fiscal responsibility, keeping taxes low and finding effective solutions to homelessness.

George says she will listen to the public, challenge special interests, and work to maintain the character and charm of Paso Robles. As a fiscal conservative, Linda wants to make sure that the city’s money is wisely spent. She plans to cut wasteful spending.

Kris Beal taught at Cal Poly before taking a leadership role with the Vineyard Team, a local nonprofit. She is a regular volunteer in the city. She works at community and non-profit events, supports community education and outreach and volunteers at local schools.

A strong proponent of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Beal participated in Paso Robles Joint Unified School District committees.

“I’m collaborative and community-focused with a proven track record of bringing people together to solve problems,” Beal says on her website. “I’m ready to apply my skills and experience and to serve the people of Paso Robles.

District 3 candidates

Steve Gregory was first appointed to the council in 2014. He has called Paso Robles home for more than 40 years.

Gregory is a community volunteer for Main Street, Rotary, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. He has coached youth sports, hosted many long term AFS students, and he is a cofounder and grant writer for the Avila Sealife Center.

While in office, he has served as a planning commissioner and as a member of the Development Review Committee. He has worked on Paso Robles Airport infrastructure, downtown lighting, and promoting homeless services.

Mike Rivera has been involved with Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County government for many years. He has served as a parks commissioner, planning commissioner, and on the county Private Industry Council, overseeing employment and training programs and economic development.

Rivera believes in listening to the community. He was a vocal opponent of the paid parking program.

“I will fight for a small “g” government, personal freedom, and keeping taxes low,” Rivera says on his website. “I want to work for you to ensure your needs are always at the top of our city’s priorities and never against the voter’s interests. I will work hard for you toward a bright future for our city.”

Jeff Carr is a retired engineer who focused on defense engineering and government spaces. He supports government transparency, public safety and fiscal responsibility.

Carr is another city resident who attempted to get the city council to drop the paid parking program.

“Instead of doing the right thing, instead of maintaining a needed level of integrity for the council and the city – the city and council majority have chosen a path of questionable process and legal maneuvering to accomplish their goals,” Carr wrote to the council asking them to drop the paid parking program. “And all the time ignoring the overwhelming comments from downtown businesses and the public pleading with them to end the parking program.”

With Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno winning a seat on the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors, Councilman Charles Bourbeau decided to run for mayor to continue the work he has been doing.

“Substantial investment in infrastructure has resulted in improved neighborhood roads, new bridges, and new facilities including pickleball courts, the inclusive Joy Playground, and many others,” Bourbeau said in his announcement. “The council is promoting responsible economic development and exciting events for our residents and visitors.”

At the end of the filing period, Bourbeau was the only candidate running for mayor.

Both Bourbeau and Councilman Mark Dariz have city council member terms ending in 2024.

There are three candidates vying for two seats on the Atascadero City Council:

Mark Dariz, an architect, was elected to to the council in 2020. Dariz served on the Planning Commission from 2011 through 2020.

He supports public safety, government transparency and working cohesively with other city officials.

Seth Peek, the owner of Peek Realty and Peek Painting, is a long-time resident of Atascadero. He narrowly missed winning a seat on the council during the 2020 election.

“I am running for City Council to bring a fresh, business-minded approach to local governance, with a strong focus on community safety and fiscal responsibility,” Peek wrote in his announcement. “I believe that by working together, we can maintain the qualities that make Atascadero a fantastic place to live while also supporting and enhancing our local economy.”

Tori Keen works as a family law paralegal. She has served on the Atascadero Planning Commission since 2019.

Keen wants to bring in more head of household jobs and affordable housing. She is also planning on working on long-term solutions for the homeless.

“I also realize that not everyone feels like their voice is heard in our town,” Keen said. “It is very important to me to support all the community members so that we can work collaboratively with the growth we are seeing in our town.”

