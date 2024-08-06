Inmate convicted of making criminal threats in San Luis Obispo County

August 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County jury today convicted California Men’s Colony inmate James Clayton McCurdy of making felony criminal threats against a female psychiatric technician working at the prison.

In Jan. 2023, the technician located contraband in McCurdy’s cell and reported it to a correctional officer. The nine-time convicted inmate became enraged and retaliated by hurling repeated and prolonged threats to kill and blind the technician, as well as calling her several vulgar names.

The victim was in fear for her life and had to be reassigned to a different part of the prison for her safety.

McCurdy is a career criminal with an extensive criminal history:

• Convicted in 2006 of stealing a motor vehicle in Napa County.

• Convicted in 2007 of stealing a motor vehicle in Napa County.

• Convicted in 2008 of attempted second degree robbery in Napa County.

• Convicted in 2009 of possession of a controlled narcotic substance in Napa County.

• Convicted in 2011 of transportation of narcotics for sale in Sonoma County.

• Convicted in 2019 of battery of a non-confined person while confined in state prison in Kings County.

• Convicted in 2020 of battery of a non-confined person while confined in state prison in Solano County.

• Convicted in 2021 of two separate counts of battery of a non-confined person while confined in state prison in Kings County.

McCurdy is facing a maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

