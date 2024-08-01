Jury finds Paso Robles man guilty of assaulting Uber driver

July 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County jury today found Robi Al Nogo of Paso Robles guilty of one count of misdemeanor sexual battery against his female Uber driver.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Nogo was riding in the front passenger seat of an Uber. A camera inside the vehicle captured the battery on tape and that footage was played for the jurors during the six-day jury trial.

“Criminal assault is not tolerated in our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our Mission is to bring justice and safety to our community by aggressively and fairly prosecuting crime and protecting the rights of crime victims. I am proud of our team members who work hard every day to hold offenders like this one accountable.”

Nogo is facing a maximum sentence of one year in county jail, one year probation, and registration as a sex offender for 10 years.

