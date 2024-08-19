Man killed in crash on Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo County

August 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single vehicle crash on Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo County on Monday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before noon, the driver was headed westbound on highway 227 near Cold Canyon when his truck rolled and then landed on its side. Firefighters extracted both the driver and his passenger from the truck.

The male driver died at the scene. Responders transported the female passenger to a local hospital. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The crash started a small fire which temporarily shut down one lane of traffic.

