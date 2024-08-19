Front Page  »  

Tesla semi-truck battery fire shuts down Interstate 80 between

August 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A major interstate connecting California and Nevada is currently shutdown after a Tesla semi-truck crashed and caught fire in the Sierras on Monday morning, according to the CHP. The burning batteries pose a variety of threats.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the semi-truck veered off Interstate 80 and crashed into trees near Emigrant Gap. Because of toxic fumes from the big rig’s batteries, the CHP is asking the public to remain at least a half mile away from the crash site.

“The battery itself, you can’t just spray water on it to put it out. It takes either some sort of dry chemical or very huge amount of water, I’ve heard as much as 40,000 gallons,” CHP Officer Jason Lyman told CBS News.

Fires from lithium-ion batteries release toxic gasses and are difficult to extinguish.

In late July, Interstate 15 connecting Los Angeles with Las Vegas was shutdown for half a day after a semi-truck transporting lithium-ion batteries crashed and caught fire. In May, it took more than two weeks for  firefighters to extinguish a fire at a battery storage facility in Otay Mesa in Southern California.

Meanwhile, Morro Bay residents have voiced concerns regarding the location of a proposed battery storage facility, which is in the heart of the tourist area. Those living near the rock would have to drive towards the fire and the smoke could close down Highway 1, which is their only evacuation route.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

If thise big rigs drove the posted speed limits instead of 80-90 MPh and stopped changing lanes and like sports cars, these accidents wouldn’t happen.


-11

Hope the Morro Bay voters are paying attention!!


12

Perhaps allowing Tesla to dominate this market is not the best answer. There are other, much safer and less expensive batteries in advanced development stages that would present far less of these kinds of problems.


-23

Hmmm…. So, less problems would be a bad thing? So often confounded by the “thinking” on this site…


-5

Or perhaps we could call climate change what it really is, (false), and stop all of this manufactured madness.


3
﻿