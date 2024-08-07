Missing woman’s body found in ocean off Morro Bay

August 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a 49-year-old woman reported missing more than two weeks ago was discovered floating in the ocean off of Morro Bay on Monday evening.

Tiffany McClure’s family reported her missing on July 24. At the time, the Tulare woman’s BMW was found parked legally in a residential area of Morro Bay.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, U.S. Coast Guard personnel on patrol located the body of a woman floating off the coast of Morro Bay. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office later identified the woman as McClure.

Officers from both the Tulare and Morro Bay police departments found no indication of foul play. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

