San Luis Obispo police searching for counterfeiting suspect

August 7, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a woman who allegedly used counterfeit money to make purchases at downtown businesses.

The suspect allegedly made purchases using counterfeit money on June 30 and Aug. 4. Investigators are circulating surveillance images of the woman.

Investigators ask that anyone who can help identify the suspect call CSO Corsaw at (805) 781-7335 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

