Green energy plans need to be responsible

August 7, 2024

OPINION by GAIL JOHNSON

Open letter to both the Sierra Club and Surfrider executives and members:

Surfrider and Sierra Club’s broad-brush approval, accepting and encouraging “green” energy developments without regard to their locations and underlying costs, is unacceptable. These dangerous projects have harmed dozens of communities, cost millions of dollars in damages, resulted in death and injury to humans, and caused unacceptable risk to the very things you pretend to protect.

They have literally and negatively changed the landscape of neighborhoods, the lifestyle of individuals, the health of our oceans, the economic viability of towns, the affordability of energy, our trust in government, off-loaded costs to underrepresented populations, and added to the public’s suspicion of “greenwashing.”

You, you have contributed to the reversal of climate protection and reparation.

It appears that society and government agencies in California are finally getting a grip on the negative impacts of battery energy storage system facilities on communities.

Two things happened in the last couple of weeks that you may already be aware of:

On Aug. 2, the California Coastal Commission wrote a letter of “clarification” regarding the battery energy storage system proposed by Vistra in Morro Bay.

Once you read this, you will understand why the Morro Bay battery energy storage system is doomed. Surfrider Foundation and Sierra Club have both given its approval of this project, and you, you should be ashamed!

On July 17, the County of San Diego voted to fund a study that will result in new guidelines for sitting battery energy storage system projects.

Please stop turning a blind eye to the obvious destruction your “clubs” have pursued. Yes, we need to be aware of the impending climate disaster, but efforts to develop renewable energy must be responsible and respectful of all.

It’s time that you correct your course and look for a smart and principled approach to reversing climate change.

Gail is a long-time resident of San Luis Obispo County who is working to protect our coastline.

