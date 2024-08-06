More than 1,000 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo
August 6, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A power outage left 1,364 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo without power on Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., 57 customers lost power in the area of the Food 4 Less shopping center on S. Higuera Street. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 3 p.m.
An hour later, the power went out for 1,307 customer located south of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Repair personnel estimate the power will be back on by 2:15 p.m.
