More than 1,300 PG&E customers without power in north SLO County

August 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A widespread power outage from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento has left 1,327 PG&E customers without power on Saturday evening.

Residents first reported the outage at 6:38 p.m. PG&E crew are attempting to discover the cause of the unplanned outage.

At this time, there is not yet an estimated time the power will be restored.

