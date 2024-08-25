More than 1,300 PG&E customers without power in north SLO County
August 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A widespread power outage from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento has left 1,327 PG&E customers without power on Saturday evening.
Residents first reported the outage at 6:38 p.m. PG&E crew are attempting to discover the cause of the unplanned outage.
At this time, there is not yet an estimated time the power will be restored.
