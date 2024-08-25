Why do SLO County officials villainize those speaking out for children

August 25, 2024

OPINION by GAEA POWELL

Grave harm and abuse is being perpetrated on children in San Luis Obispo County, yet our elected officials remain silent or support the abuse. To distract the public from learning the details of this unimaginable reality, our officials’ strategy is to villainize and censor those who are sounding the alarm.

San Luis Obispo County supervisors Jimmy Paulding, Bruce Gibson, and Dawn Ortiz-Legg, many local schools board members, as well as Mayor Caren Ray Russom, along with her fellow Arroyo Grande City Council members are leading these efforts. These self- proclaimed social justice and identity politics advocates have taken extreme measures to intimidate, censor and wield their perceived power to abolish decades of well-established precedent so they can deprive citizens of their liberties. Actions that betray their sworn oath to the state and federal constitutions.

Is it because they are political puppets of Governor Newsom and his anti-constitutional administrative state that dictate the enforcement of unjust laws that sew division, violate civil liberties of parents and cause great physical and emotional harm to children? The state’s unjust laws and policies break federal law forbidding the sexual grooming and physical harm of children as well as laws that protect them from exposure to obscene material such as pornography.

Knowing these facts, why are many of our local government officials doing nothing to protest these laws to protect its citizens’ safety and wellbeing?

Regardless of identity politics, all should be appalled by any local official who refuses to speak out in opposition to the child pornography, lewd and vulgar content I found at Arroyo Grande High school and similar age-inappropriate content that can be found in other local K-12 public schools. They should also be overly concerned about what this leads to, the psychological abuse, sexual indoctrination, chemical sterilization, and surgical mutilation of children.

Our officials can no longer claim ignorance as they had an opportunity to view the evidence privately and then viewed the crimes and obscenities during my public comment presentation. As they ignore the evidence and their duty to our constitution and to, we the people, I am determined to continue my mission to make the public aware and hold those complicit accountable for turning a blind eye and/or supporting abhorrent behavior, actions and the abuse of kids.

I am confident that when the public becomes well informed that they will act immediately to have this destructive ideology and obscene content removed from our public schools, regardless of local and state government dictates. I also hope they insist on accountability as well as vote for those with American values and who will provide a higher standard of leadership.

The solution some of our current leaders have chosen is to protect their progressive agenda and create arbitrary policies to silence and/or restrict adversaries’ free speech during public comment. Particularly of those whose principles and values do not align with theirs. These officials’ agenda mirrors the current anti-constitutional Administrative State’s efforts to devolve California into a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) oligarchy. This means forced diversity and inclusion. For example, forcing girls to include boys (pretending to be girls) in their bathrooms, locker rooms and in their sports without regard for the girls’ rights. Equity or social justice does not mean equal rights and opportunities for all. It dictates that good character, merit, skills or talent are meaningless and that we all must lower standards to accommodate those who are not qualified nor have worked to earn anything. That we must treat them better than those who have a strong work ethic, who have strived to achieve their goals, and who have earned their opportunities.

Well respected thought leaders like Elon Musk, Dr. Phil, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Chirstopher F. Rufo, Dr. Robert Malone, and Douglas Murray, long with thousands of other critical thinkers with a knowledge of world history have a simpler definition for DEI, communism. A quick review of Karl Marx’s Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto provides enlightenment.

DEI also encompasses the radicalized progressive LGBTQIA+ PRIDE transgenderism movement which most in the LGBT community fiercely oppose. A movement that is aggressively attempting to ‘normalize’ the indoctrination, sexualization, and mutilation of children as well as forced inclusion and acceptance of pedophilia into American culture.

As a civil society with a moral obligation to protect kids and our constitutional republic, we the people must ask ourselves why. Why are so many of our local elected officials supporting all the previously mentioned horrors? All while demonizing those who oppose it.

Why did they ignore the proof privately shared, then behave emotionally triggered, feign offense, and act shocked and appalled when presented the material at a public meeting? Why did they direct their anger at the messenger and not at the perpetrators seen in the images and videos of DRAG queens (men in costumes) in K-12 schools, DRAG shows involving kids on school property, naked men and women parading around children, PRIDE parade participants chanting, “we’re here, we’re queer and we’re coming for your children, men engaging in sexual activities such as performing oral sex and urinating upon one another… at ‘family friendly’ PRIDE events?

Why do they dismiss imagery of serious injuries and damages caused by the forced inclusion of male students in female private spaces and sports? Dictates that have led to devastating emotional and physical injury to the females, including sexual assaults. The most important question – why are they not compelled without hesitation to speak out once confronted with the images of chemically and surgically butchered children, under the guise of irreversible ‘gender affirming care’? A business model of care that ensures these poor kids will suffer being patients of the medical industrial complex, for life. Imagine what their parents must then endure.

The excuse our leaders offer for taking no action? “It is out of our jurisdiction.” Are they kidding? All human beings who possess a moral compass can act immediately to stop this and/or at the very least voice disapproval. Instead, their interest is in using their government platforms to force their DEI, LGBTQIA+ ideology down our throats while wrapping their agenda in the ever-changing progressive LGBTQIA+ PRIDE flag and their proclamation of June as PRIDE month. A Trojan horse to usher in the acceptance of sexual indoctrination of children as ‘normal.’ Harming children and exposing them to sexual predators will never be normal.

We used to have laws in California that protected children and their parents, obviously that is no longer the case. It is now up to us. We must demonstrate fortitude, courage, and diligence as we stand against and refuse to comply with unjust dictates of the anti-constitutional Administrative State and their patsies.

As Martin Luther King, Jr. stated in an excerpt from his famous Birmingham jail letter, “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws …”

It is pathetic and saddening that we the people have allowed our elected officials and government bureaucrats to use their divisive radical agenda to take away parental rights and to target children. All funded by us, the taxpayers.

If citizens refuse to take a stand against this atrocity, for what are we willing to fight? It is time to join one another in a peaceful show of force, by use of our moral compasses, our voices, and megaphones if necessary to exercise our constitutional right to free children from this insanity. Let’s do the right thing before it is too late.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us,” Abraham Lincoln said. “It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Gaea Powell is a business owner and candidate for the Arroyo Grande mayor seat.

