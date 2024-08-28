San Luis Obispo constructing new dog park at Laguna Lake

August 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council awarded a $1.5 million construction contract to the R. Burke Corporation last week for the Laguna Lake Dog Park revitalization project.

The project includes two play areas, one for smaller breeds and another for larger breeds. The revitalized dog park is expected to open in spring 2025.

In addition to the approved construction plan, SLO Parks and Recreation staff will be working with local service groups for additional amenities such as play structures for the dogs and additional seating areas.

Planned park features include:

Fencing around the perimeter of the current 3-acre property

Creation of two separate dog areas to support small size and large size dogs

Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and new pathways

Ground surface improvements, including upgraded turf areas and mulch

Additional landscaping and irrigation, and new trees

Play amenities for dogs (in partnership with local community groups)

Additional seating for social gatherings

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...