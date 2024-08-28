San Luis Obispo City Council enacts new laws for pet owners

August 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted to enact mutiple new laws for pet owners in the city. The new laws will go into effect next month, after a second reading of the ordinance.

Both San Luis Obispo County and the City of Grover Beach have already enacted stricter laws regarding dogs, cats and wild animals.

The San Luis Obispo City council voted on Aug. 20 to enact the following laws:

Required Microchipping of all dogs and cats;

all outdoor cats must be neutered, if not anyone can get the cat fixed;

all outdoor cats must have a rabies vaccination;

prohibits the ownership of wild or dangerous animals, and large or venomous snakes;

requirement to pick up your pet’s waste on another person’s property;

prohibits feeding animals on another person’s property; and

motorist are required to stop and report striking, injuring any animal.

