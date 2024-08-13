Support investigative reporting in San Luis Obispo County

August 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Our investigative reports, breaking news stories, and information on governments from San Luis Obispo County and throughout the Central Coast have changed our community.

Our latest four-part set of articles on county corruption is our most read series to date. No other local media is providing this coverage.

Our in depth investigative articles on the death of Andrew Holland, hard money lending fraud, dirty law enforcement officers, corruption in the cannabis industry, and the pay-to-play activities of former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill and his cohorts have led to criminal indictments. We need your support to fund our ongoing investigations and reporting.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, we have not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...