Water main break creates large sink hole in San Luis Obispo
May 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A water main break caused a large sink hole in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
Early Wednesday morning, a caller reported a broken water main on the 300 block of Calle Lupita. San Luis Obispo police officers arrived to find a large sink hole in the middle of the road.
San Luis Obispo Utilities Department employees are working to fix the pipe.
“It also happens to be National Public Works and Utilities Week., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. “Many thanks to our city partners who are doing the hard work keeping our city infrastructure in great shape!”
