This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

August 13, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.

During public comment on July 16 over designating July as Gay Pride Month, multiple speakers showed videos of graphic lewd behavior at a Gay Pride festival in San Fransisco, as people spoke for and against the designation.

In an attempt to gain control over public comment, supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding asked county administrators to provide information regarding amending its rules of procedure regarding the use of county equipment during public comment. The supervisors also want county counsel to clarifying language regarding disruptive behavior and unruly conduct.

Under item 29 on the agenda, the board will consider mutiple options county counsel hopes do not violate the First Amendment or the California Open Meeting Act. Even so, county council suggests the board selects the do nothing recommendation.

Three other options:

1. Do nothing and rely on staff to make a determination as to whether speech is unprotected and therefore, stopped. As noted above, performing an ad hoc First Amendment analysis is difficult during a public meeting. This could lead to claims of violation of First Amendment free speech rights if there were differences of opinion between staff and the public commenter

2. Prohibit the use of county equipment. This would be a valid restriction on public comment that is content and viewpoint neutral, would make the meetings more efficient and would limit disruptions and unruly conduct.

3. Require individuals to submit any materials they wish to use during public comment on county equipment in advance for review and approval. Any review under this process would be limited to a determination as to whether speech was unprotected (i.e. hate speech or obscene). While the rule would limit review to only unprotected speech, it could lead to claims of violation of First Amendment free speech rights.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the council chambers.

Under item 9-h on the agenda, the city council is scheduled to discuss reallocating community development block grant money previously allocated to the curb ramp and sidewalk improvement portion of the 2024 pavement maintenance project. The plan is to use the grant money to replace curb ramps in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Atascadero City Council will meet on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers.

During closed session on the agenda, the city council will review the performance of City Manager Jim Lewis, who took the position a little more than a year ago.

Also during closed session, the board will discuss a lawsuit Scott Newton filed against the city. Newton accuses two council members of violating city regulations as they battled to stop him from developing his property.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Under item 4-d on the agenda, the city council will listen to subcommittee reports on offshore wind energy and the proposed battery energy storage system facility.

In July 2024, the owner of the Estero Inn on Embarcadero Road requested a letter of support from the city for approval of alcohol sales at the hotel to be sent to California Alcohol and Beverage Control.

Under item 7-d, the council will discuss supporting Estero Inn’s plan to secure a license to sell bear and wine.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. in its council chambers.

During a special closed session meeting, the City Council plans to discuss discipline and/or dismissal pf a public employee, under item on the agenda. The name and title of the employee is not listed, though generally these type of closed session hearings are regarding top-level employees such as the city manager, city attorney, the chief of police and upper management.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

