Three morning fires in Paso Robles, arson suspected in at least one

August 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three fires burned in Paso Robles Tuesday morning, two of which were near each other, and at least one of which is suspected by authorities to have resulted from arson.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire near the intersection of 13th Street and Riverside Avenue. Firefighters spent an hour and 43 minutes at the scene. The cause of the early morning fire is under investigation.

Then at about 11:15 a.m., a caller reported at 2405 Riverside Avenue, close to 24th Street. Simultaneously, another small fire was burning nearby. Smoke could be seen billowing from two separate locations at the same time.

At the scene of the fire in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue, police officers and firefighters were discussing that the blaze was suspected to have been the result of arson. It is unclear if the blaze that was burning nearby is also a case of suspected arson.

Firefighters extinguished all of the fires.

