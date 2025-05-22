Santa Maria student stabbed on school bus

May 21, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities arrested a junior high student in Santa Maria for allegedly stabbing another student on a school bus on Monday. [KSBY]

The altercation began at Arellanas Junior High School. Deputies responded to the incident shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

One student sustained minor injuries as a result of the stabbing. Authorities took the suspect into custody and booked them in juvenile hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife on school property.

Investigators forwarded the case to juvenile probation for review.

The Arellanas Junior High principal issued a notification to parents and guardians informing them of the stabbing. School counseling staff and student support providers have been offering assistance to any student needing support in the aftermath of the incident.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...