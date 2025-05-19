Three teens killed in four-car crash on Highway 1

May 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three teens were killed in a four-car crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6 p.m., 18-year-old Jake Curtis of Goleta was driving a Toyota Yaris southbound on Highway 1 north of Lompoc when he drove into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2024 Tesla. Curtis and his two passengers – Michael Ochsner, 17 and Alexander Wood, 15, both of Santa Barbara – died at the scene.

After the initial crash, the Tesla driven by 54-year-old Hafez Nasr hit an Audi that was traveling southbound. One of the vehicles also struck a Honda Accord.

Both Nasir and his passenger Saghar Golpayegani, 53, suffered major injuries in the crash. First responders transported both Nasir and Golpayegani to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The drivers of the Audi and the Honda sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the deadly crash to call the Buellton area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

