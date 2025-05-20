Federal prosecutors attempt to Neutralize California’s sanctuary policies

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to “neutralize California’s sanctuary state policy,” federal prosecutors plan to file arrest warrants instead of detainers as part of Operation Guardian Angel, a program that seeks to protect Americans from criminal illegal aliens incarcerated in county jails.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California – comprised of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties – “is home to an estimated 1.5 million illegal aliens. Among this population are gang members and other dangerous felons.”

Prosecutors argue that criminal illegal aliens pose a danger to local communities.

For example, in February, José Cristian Saravia-Sánchez, 30, of Mexico, shot and killed an Inglewood man who tried to stop him from stealing a catalytic converter. Saravia-Sánchez is an illegal alien who was convicted of vehicle theft and deported in 2013.

Despite the suspects 11 arrests between June 2022 and Aug. 2024, local law enforcement was prevented by state law from complying with an immigration detainer request.

Following the detainer request, Saravia-Sánchez was released from jail and then killed the Inglewood man.

Through Operation Guardian Angel, federal prosecutors can file complaints and arrest warrants to “allow federal law enforcement to take as many defendants as possible into custody from state jails.” During the first five days of the operation, which began May 10, federal agents arrested 13 defendants.

“Even the worst criminal aliens in state custody are frequently released into the community because California’s sanctuary state policies block cooperation with federal law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “These laws effectively render federal immigration detainers meaningless. The days of giving criminal illegal aliens a free pass are over. While California may be presently disregarding detainers, it cannot ignore federal arrest warrants.”

