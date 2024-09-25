Charles Varni is not the right fit for Oceano

September 25, 2024

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

As election season approaches, political figures often tout their accomplishments while sidestepping their controversial or divisive actions. I’m writing to remind the community of Oceano about Charles Varni’s troubling record as president of the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD).

Varni was a vocal supporter of annexing Oceano to Grover Beach, one of only two OCSD board members to vote in favor of spending taxpayer dollars on a feasibility study—despite overwhelming opposition from our community.

When Oceano residents expressed their concerns at an OCSD board meeting, Varni insultingly dismissed us as “know-nothings” and “anti-democratic,” even suggesting we weren’t the “real” voice of Oceano. As a lifelong resident, I found his words deeply offensive and heartbreaking. How could someone elected to represent our community treat us with such disdain?

Sadly, this wasn’t an isolated incident. When the OCSD staff and community rallied to support then-General Manager Will Clemens, Varni stooped to name-calling again, referring to us as “dogs” who came at the behest of Director Linda Austin.

Such derogatory remarks have no place in public service, especially toward the very people who elected him.

His inappropriate behavior extends beyond the community. Varni has made baseless accusations against OCSD staff. In emails to the current General Manager, Mr. Brown, Varni accused staff members Mr. Marrichino and Ms. Casciola of lying about the electricity at the new community plaza. When asked for evidence, Varni had none and quickly backtracked.

These kinds of accusations damage trust and morale within our local government.

It’s no surprise that multiple complaints have been filed against Varni by OCSD employees with their union, SEIU. His behavior has led to speculation that several staff members may resign if he’s re-elected, which would be a significant loss for Oceano.

Oceano deserves leaders who respect their constituents and work collaboratively with their colleagues and staff. Charles Varni’s track record shows he is not that leader.

